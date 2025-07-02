K-State’s Avery Johnson Immersed In QB Prestige At Manning Passing Academy
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson is receiving pointers from some of the greatest to ever play the position.
The junior quarterback attended the Manning Passing Academy, one of the most renowned camps in all of football. The camp is run by the accomplished family, including Senior Associate Directors Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Cooper Manning, and Executive Director Archie Manning.
Johnson served as a camp counselor alongside several notable quarterbacks, including Duke’s Darian Mensah, Texas Tech’s Behren Morton, Iowa State’s Rocco Becht, Clemson’s Cade Klubnik, and Texas’s Arch Manning.
Annually, the premier family of quarterbacks invites the nation’s top college players at the position to help teach campers what it takes to succeed at the next level. The Manning Passing Academy features a pro player forum with Eli and Peyton Manning, daily practices, and multiple skill challenges where campers can showcase their developing toolboxes.
Johnson shared a few photos showcasing his throwing skills and directing campers at the academy to his Instagram story.
Johnson earned the Manning invitation after passing for 2,712 yards and a school-record 25 touchdowns last season while also rushing for 605 yards and seven touchdowns. He led the Wildcats to a 9-4, including a 44-41 comeback victory over Rutgers in the Rate Bowl last.
Johnson’s play and hairstyle even caught the attention of quarterback guru Jon Gruden during the Manning Passing Academy.
Hopefully, Johnson absorbed some of the principles that made the Manning family successful quarterbacks while also picking up a few insights from Gruden.
