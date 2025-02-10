K-State Football Promotes Assistant Coach Matt Wells To Offensive Coordinator
The Kansas State Wildcats have their new play-caller for this season.
K-State coach Chris Klieman has promoted Matt Wells to offensive coordinator as he begins his second year as an assistant coach with the Wildcats.
“We are fortunate to have someone experienced on staff in Matt, who I have known for 12-plus years and will seamlessly transition into the offensive coordinator role,” Klieman said. “He worked closely with Conor last season and had a big part in our offensive production. His resume speaks for itself, and his relationship with and development of Avery Johnson and our other quarterbacks will help our offense continue to grow.”
Wells spent last season as the co-offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, and associate head for the Wildcats. He will now take over full-time with an exciting team in Manhattan.
Wells was a former head coach at Texas Tech (2019-21) and Utah State (2013-18) while spending the 22'' and 23' seasons as an offensive analyst for Oklahoma.
His goal now is to develop Avery Johnson into a star quarterback the same way he was able to do Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love during his Utah State stint.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @Justice_News5.