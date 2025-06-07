K-State Legend Michael Beasley Circulating Again With Latest Feat
When Michael Beasley announced his 1v1 with Lance Stephenson last month, many fans backed him in coming out victorious in this matchup.
And that's exactly what happened. Beasley defeated Stephenson by 10 points, taking home the $100,000 as a result.
Beasley played one season at Kansas State, averaging 26.1 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks. He was named the Big 12 Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year as one of the most dominant freshman prospects of the decade. The Miami Heat drafted Beasley with the second overall pick in 2008, where he spent four years of his professional career. He was a journeyman in the NBA, making stops with the Timberwolves, Knicks, and Lakers as well.
Meanwhile, Stephenson was drafted by the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the 2010 Draft. The Pacers guard was most known for his antics, pestering LeBron James and the Miami Heat during their Big Three days. Like Beasley, Stephenson spent most of his career around the league, with teams like the Lakers, Pelicans, and Grizzlies.
Beasley and Stephenson's off-court rivalry was brewing for a minute, which built up to their anticipated matchup. The Wildcats legend showcased the skill set that made him one of the most highly touted prospects of his time.
Unfortunately, Beasley's hype is now being overshadowed by his outrageous postgame comments.
That will probably be another headline in and of itself.
