Kansas State Officially Lands Potential Avery Johnson Backup
Kansas State received another commitment for its growing 2026 recruiting class. The latest was Vandegrift High three-star quarterback Miles Teodecki from Austin, TX. Teodecki received an offer from Kansas State last month and is now officially with the team.
"After careful thought and consideration, I’m blessed to announce my commitment to Kansas State University," Teodecki tweeted Wednesday afternoon. "Thank you to all of my coaches and teammates who have helped and supported me throughout this journey. I could not have done this without y'all. God has blessed me with an amazing opportunity, and I am excited to take my next step in life as a Wildcat. Thank you to coach [Chris] Klieman and coach [Matt] Wells for believing in me and providing me with this opportunity."
In his junior season, Teodecki threw for 3,290 yards, 48 touchdowns, and seven interceptions on 70 percent completion, while rushing for four touchdowns.
He could potentially back up quarterback Avery Johnson next season in Manhattan, KS. Johnson, who is coming off his first full year as a starter, has extremely high expectations as the Wildcats aim for greater heights in 2025.
"All of us are counting on Avery taking that next step, and I know he is too," K-State coach Chris Klieman said in his May 8 interview on SiriusXM. "He's feeling so much more confident and comfortable."
