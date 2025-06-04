Kstate

Kansas State Officially Lands Potential Avery Johnson Backup

Jayden Armant

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kansas State received another commitment for its growing 2026 recruiting class. The latest was Vandegrift High three-star quarterback Miles Teodecki from Austin, TX. Teodecki received an offer from Kansas State last month and is now officially with the team.

"After careful thought and consideration, I’m blessed to announce my commitment to Kansas State University," Teodecki tweeted Wednesday afternoon. "Thank you to all of my coaches and teammates who have helped and supported me throughout this journey. I could not have done this without y'all. God has blessed me with an amazing opportunity, and I am excited to take my next step in life as a Wildcat. Thank you to coach [Chris] Klieman and coach [Matt] Wells for believing in me and providing me with this opportunity."

In his junior season, Teodecki threw for 3,290 yards, 48 touchdowns, and seven interceptions on 70 percent completion, while rushing for four touchdowns.

He could potentially back up quarterback Avery Johnson next season in Manhattan, KS. Johnson, who is coming off his first full year as a starter, has extremely high expectations as the Wildcats aim for greater heights in 2025.

"All of us are counting on Avery taking that next step, and I know he is too," K-State coach Chris Klieman said in his May 8 interview on SiriusXM. "He's feeling so much more confident and comfortable."

More K-State News

Steelers Fans Hilariously Compare Rookie Will Howard To Tom Brady

San Francisco 49ers Sign Ex-Kansas State Wide Receiver Amid Roster Shakeup

K-State Recruit Hungry To Headline Revamped Secondary

Published
Jayden Armant
JAYDEN ARMANT

Jayden is a journalism school graduate of Howard University. He was the 2024 recipient of the Terez Paylor scholarship award. He previously worked at the Orlando Sentinel.