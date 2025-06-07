Will Howard Somehow Catches Another Stray In Latest Aaron Rodgers Laud
Pittsburgh Steelers newcomer Will Howard has already heard plenty of outside noise from the media.
The Aaron Rodgers signing only amplified it. NFL analyst Pete Prisco was the latest to slight Howard, using a savage analogy to describe his slot in the quarterback rotation.
"Well, they spent the entire off-season watching Hamburger Helper playing quarterback, and now they’re getting filet mignon," Prisco said. "Of course they’re happy about it. I mean, if you saw Mason Rudolph and Will Howard were gonna be your quarterbacks, you know that they weren't gonna win games. Mike Tomlin’s streak of non-losing seasons was over if they played with those guys. We all knew it, the players knew it, they were waiting on Rodgers. Rogers comes in there, all of a sudden now, they’re rejuvenated."
Howard's selection has gained mixed reactions from the moment he was called. He won a national championship last season but was relatively underwhelming in the majority of his career with Kansas State. This prompted many to question his Draft profile to begin with, and his starting chances only dwindled as a sixth-round selection.
Howard was receiving some slight praise amid Rodgers' absence, especially for his positive trend in OTAs. Some analysts pinned him as Pittsburgh's go-to option amid Rodgers' indecision. However, with Rodgers now officially on the Steelers, Howard will likely only see playing time in the event of an injury or incredibly underwhelming performances.
Which...given Rodgers' recent off-field issues and Mason Rudolph's Steelers history, could still very well happen.
