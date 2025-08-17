Controversial Kansas State Social Media Post Resurfaces
Things on social media tend to get blown out of proportion.
That seems to be the case with one of Kansas State's recent Instagram posts. The page posted several of the players eating watermelon, with the caption, "Family traditions." Some were upset at the opening slide depicting a Black player eating watermelon, paired with the caption.
Many on Twitter were upset at the reactions, calling the racist accusations "sensitive" or "overreactive."
The page has since turned off the comments due to some of the negative comments.
Regardless, the Wildcats' social media is gearing up for the new season, as they are anticipated to reach new heights in 2025. Kansas State kicks off against the Iowa State Cyclones this Saturday in Dublin, Ireland. Junior quarterback Avery Johnson has one goal this season: winning a Big 12 title en route to a possible postseason spot.
“I can’t wait for the season to begin,” Johnson said at Big 12 Media Days. “We’re shooting for a Big 12 championship. Anything else would be a letdown.”
CBS SPORTS GIVES ITS PREDICTION FOR K-STATE'S OPENING MATCHUP
We're officially less than one week from getting college football back.
Kansas State kicks off the 2025 season against Iowa State in a rematch of their 2024 regular-season finale. This AP top 25 matchup kicks off the Wildcats' highly anticipated season, where they are predicted to clinch a conference title and even make the postseason. It all starts Week 0 in Dublin, Ireland.
CBS Sports gave its prediction, as Kansas State opens as three-point favorites against its Big 12 foe.
"Junior quarterback Avery Johnson returns and looks to build off a solid 2024 campaign...He threw for two or more touchdowns in 10 games, including three in a 44-41 Rate Bowl win over Rutgers. Also returning is junior running back Dylan Edwards. He enters the season listed on the Maxwell Award, Paul Hornung Award and Jet Award watch lists. The 2024 Rate Bowl Offensive MVP rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries in the win over Rutgers."
The Wildcats fell short against the Cyclones in December, officially ending their slim Big 12 title hopes. Avery Johnson went 12-of-28 for 220 yards and three touchdowns, but the turnovers and late-game offensive lapses ultimately gave Iowa State the victory. A more developed Johnson under center, with weapons on the perimeter to complement star receiver Jayce Brown, should create more offensive firepower.
