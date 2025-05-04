K-State Newcomers JB Nelson, Terrence Enos Jr. Competing For Starting Jobs
The Kansas State Wildcats invested in their offensive line with the transfer portal additions of JB Nelson and Terrence Enos Jr.
Nelson (Penn State) and Enos (Pitt) were both sought after in the transfer portal. Kansas State coach Chris Klieman talked about the importance of getting both Nelson and Enos on campus.
"That's the thing we were trying to do, is just get him on campus," Klieman said in his press conference on Friday. "Give us a better opportunity to get around those guys, give them a better opportunity to get around us to see if it fits."
Klieman talked about the experience of Nelson as being something that made him stick out.
"The experience level there, I thought, was something that was really unique," Klieman said. "I just thought a guy with that kind of experience was going to be something that if we had a chance to get him, we would."
Klieman said Enos' experience was also a big factor in recruiting him.
Nelson and Enos are both in their final year of eligibility. While Klieman talked about wanting to find players in the portal with multiple years of eligibility, he also mentioned the additions of Nelson and Enos can serve as mentors for young players.
"I think it maybe bridges the gap with some of these younger guys that you're thinking about," Klieman said. "They're going to play but we don't have to count on them for 70, 80 snaps."
Klieman said the starting jobs on the offensive line remain an open competition.
