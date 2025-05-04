Kansas State’s Chris Klieman Doubles Down On Frustration With Roster Limitations
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman previously expressed his discontent with the new NCAA House Settlement proposal limiting college football rosters to 105 players.
Nearly a month later, he's still vocalizing his dissatisfaction.
“The thing that’s frustrating is we’re in May and nobody knows what their roster’s gonna be for the season,” Klieman said in his Friday afternoon presser. “Nobody knows how many, nobody knows if you’re gonna get a lot of kids, nobody knows anything. It’s awful for the players and it’s awful for the coaches that we don’t have an answer. Nothing we can do other than just wait. When it gets thrown at us, then we’ll figure it out.”
Klieman says the uncertainty surrounding the situation has left Kansas State “frozen," making the program unsure what to do in the coming months. The Wildcats were seemingly preparing for this rule with some of their roster cuts, but Klieman says the team will officially react when the deal is solidified.
“I don’t know what’s gonna happen," Klieman said. "One thing we talked about at the AFCA Board of Trustees is that nothing is gonna take place until this House settlement is done. For anything. Not just for football, but for all sports. Nothing's gonna move forward in any way until this settlement is signed.”
