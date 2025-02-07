K-State Offensive Coordinator Reportedly Expected To Sign With Dallas Cowboys
Kansas State offensive coordinator Conor Riley is reportedly intended to sign with the Dallas Cowboys, per The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.
Kansas State has been one of the conference's top offenses with Riley. Last season, the Wildcats were second in the Big 12 in rushing offense (215.5/game) and third in sacks allowed (13).
K-STATE'S DJ GIDDENS GETS TOP DISTINCTION FOR UPCOMING DRAFT
Riley helped develop one of the best offenses in the conference in the last two seasons.
There has been little hype of former Kansas State running back DJ Giddens entering the NFL draft.
But at least he's getting some media love.
The website 33rdTeam.com picks Giddens as the biggest sleeper in the draft.
The website wrote: "There's still plenty of time for scouts and media members to start paying attention to Giddens. His background and tape suggest he's one of the more under-the-radar prospects in this year's draft."
Last season Giddens rushed for 1,343 yards and seven touchdowns on 205 carries.
"There might not be another running back in this class that's more elusive than Giddens," 33rdTeam.com wrote. "Giddens' best traits on tape are his lateral agility and elusiveness. Whether he jump-cuts into open rushing lanes before getting north-south or makes defenders miss in 1-on-1 situations, Giddens has a feel for when to work laterally before getting downfield."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.