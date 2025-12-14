Vikings vs. Cowboys Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 15
The Dallas Cowboys are in primetime once again, this time hosting the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football.
Both offenses are capable of putting points on the board and we have a total of 48.5 on Sunday night in Dallas.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the best anytime touchdown scorer props for this Week 15 matchup on Sunday Night Football.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Vikings vs. Cowboys
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Javonte Williams Anytime TD (-140)
- Jordan Mason Anytime TD (+195)
- George Pickens Anytime TD (+125)
Javonte Williams Anytime TD (-140)
I broke down this bet in Vikings vs. Cowboys best NFL prop bets for Sunday Night Football:
Javonte Williams has been a constant in the Cowboys offense this season. He’s only had two games over 100 yards rushing, but he’s consistently found the end zone for Dallas.
Williams has nine rushing touchdowns and two receiving scores on the season. He’s scored in two straight games and eight of 13 contests this season.
The Vikings allowed a running back to score a touchdown in six straight games prior to their shutout of the Commanders. Williams should get that trend going again in Dallas.
Jordan Mason Anytime TD (+195)
I also included Jordan Mason in my Vikings vs. Cowboys prop picks, and now I’m taking him to score a touchdown as well.
Mason is still the number two back to Aaron Jones in Minnesota, but he’s been able to make the most of his usage. He scored last week against the Commanders and now has two touchdowns in his last four games.
The Cowboys’ defense certainly isn’t great, so Mason could be able to break one and is a good bet to find the end zone at this nearly 2-to-1 price.
George Pickens Anytime TD (+125)
George Pickens has been under fire after one of his worst games of the season. He caught five of nine targets for just 37 yards in Detroit, but Dallas has rallied around Pickens this week and you have to think Dak Prescott will look his way plenty on Sunday night at home.
Pickens still has eight touchdowns in 13 games this season, including two in his last four games.
The Vikings defense has shut down some quarterbacks in recent weeks, but that doesn’t erase their midseason struggles. I’ll back Pickens to bounce back with a touchdown in primetime.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.