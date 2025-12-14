Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Vikings vs. Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 15
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are looking to keep their 2025 season alive on Sunday night in Week 15 when they host the Minnesota Vikings and J.J. McCarthy.
McCarthy is coming off the best start of his career in a rout of the Washington Commanders in Week 14, and he has a pretty favorable matchup against a Dallas defense that is one of the worst in the NFL this season – especially against the pass.
The Cowboys are hoping to bounce back from a loss to the Detroit Lions on Thursday night in Week 14, though their offense has been one of the best in the league. That’s made for plenty of high-scoring games, and the total in this matchup is set all the way up at 48.5.
While Minnesota is basically out of the playoff mix in the NFC, it could play spoiler to a 6-6-1 Dallas team that may need to win out to get in.
All week long, the SI Betting team has been sharing picks for this matchup, and I’ve decided to compile some of our favorites all into one spot for bettors on Sunday.
Here’s a breakdown of each of the picks for this NFC clash in primetime.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Minnesota Vikings Moneyline (+260) vs. Dallas Cowboys – Iain MacMillan
- CeeDee Lamb UNDER 6.5 Receptions (+105) – Peter Dewey
- Jordan Mason OVER 38.5 Rushing Yards (-110) – Ryan Gilbert
- Javonte Williams Anytime TD (-140) – Ryan Gilbert
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this matchup in his Road to 272 column, and he’s eyeing the Vikings to pull off an upset:
Now that the Cowboys' Cinderella run has come to an end, it's about time we get back to being realistic about this team. Their defense is one of the worst units in the entire NFL, and their offense won't be the same if George Pickens can't buy in, which, if last week is any indication, he won't. I foresee the Cowboys' imploding with their playoff hopes dead.
Meanwhile, J.J. McCarthy is coming off the best start of his career, and the Vikings still have plenty of fight as they look toward returning to being a contender next season. The mixture of having a defense that can blitz and cause Dak Prescott issues with an offense that has the talent to attack a terrible defense is enough for me to take a shot on the Vikings pulling off the Sunday Night Football upset.
CeeDee Lamb UNDER 6.5 Receptions (+105) – Peter Dewey
Lamb was able to practice in full this week after suffering a concussion in Week 14, putting him on track to play on Sunday night.
The Cowboys star has been great when he’s been on the field this season, reeling in 57 of his 89 targets for 865 yards and three scores in 10 games. Those numbers are extremely impressive when you consider that he left a game against the Chicago Bears without a single catch due to an ankle injury.
Lamb is set at 6.5 receptions on Sunday night – a number he’s cleared five times this season – but I think the UNDER is the play against this Minnesota defense.
The Vikings rank eighth in the NFL in EPA/Pass, and Lamb only has one double-digit target game in his last four appearances. That’s led to him falling short of this line in three of those four games.
I think the UNDER may be worth a look in this game, especially with Lamb coming off a serious head injury last week.
Jordan Mason OVER 38.5 Rushing Yards (-110) – Ryan Gilbert
Aaron Jones has been healthy enough to keep his role as Minnesota’s lead back, but Jordan Mason is getting some carries as well.
Mason has ran for at least 42 yards in four straight weeks, with a touchdown in two of those games. He’s done so despite only getting six carries in two of those games and eight in another.
The Cowboys have been victimized by teams with two solid running backs in the past this season, and Jones and Mason should continue that on Sunday Night Football.
Javonte Williams Anytime TD (-140) – Ryan Gilbert
Javonte Williams has been a constant in the Cowboys offense this season. He’s only had two games over 100 yards rushing, but he’s consistently found the end zone for Dallas.
Williams has nine rushing touchdowns and two receiving scores on the season. He’s scored in two straight games and eight of 13 contests this season.
The Vikings allowed a running back to score a touchdown in six straight games prior to their shutout of the Commanders. Williams should get that trend going again in Dallas.
