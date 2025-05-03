K-State QB Avery Johnson Has Plenty Of New Options At Wide Receiver
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson is getting help at the wide receiver position in his second full season as the starter.
The Wildcats added veteran receivers out of the transfer portal this offseason, which has skyrocketed offensive efficiency in spring football.
"It helped getting (Jaron) Tibbs, getting JB (Jerand Bradley) in here, getting (Caleb) Medford in here," K-State coach Chris Klieman said Friday afternoon presser. "Those guys are really efficient wide receivers that have had a lot of playing time at other places that didn't take long to understand the system sometimes like a young, young player does. These guys are older guys that have played a lot of football."
Tibbs, Bradley, and Medford combined for 49 receptions for 735 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Each averaged more than 10 yards per reception.
Johnson had a record-setting year in his first season as the Wildcats' full-time starter. He threw 25 touchdown passes last season, tied for the fifth-most in the Big 12. Kansas State also returns leading receiver Jayce Brown, who hauled in 47 receptions for 823 yards and five touchdowns. Brown led the team in receptions, yards, and was tied for most touchdowns.
The addition of Tibbs, Bradley, and Medford is essential to compensate for the losses of two top options from last season: Keagan Johnson (transferred to New Mexico) and running back DJ Giddens (drafted by the Indianapolis Colts).
Kansas State opens the season against Iowa State Aug. 23 in Dublin, Ireland.
