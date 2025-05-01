Deion Sanders, Colorado Land Former Kansas State Safety
As soon as it started, it was over.
Noah King, a safety from 6-2, 200 pound safety from Hamilton, Ohio announced he is transferring to Colorado.
King's decision to play for coach Deion Sanders comes after King announced he was entering the transfer portal on April 17. King's transfer was announced Wednesday on On 3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett's Instagram page.
King was a member of Kansas State's 2025 recruiting class. He enrolled at Kansas State in January before entering the portal in April. King was the seventh ranked safety in the transfer portal according to 247 Sports.
As a high school recruit, King was a four star (247 Sports) and the seventh-highest rated player in Ohio. King carried offers from 12 schools, including Kansas State, Nebraska, Kentucky and Oregon State.
Kansas State offered King Last July. He committed to the Wildcats three weeks later on July 29 before signing Dec. 4.
King is the sixth defensive back to transfer to Colorado and the fourth safety, He is the highest rated of all defensive backs to transfer to Colorado this offseason according to 247 sports.
Kansas State and Colorado are scheduled to play Saturday, Nov. 29 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas.
Seth Kunz is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI.
