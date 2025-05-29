New K-State Recruit Gives QB Avery Johnson A Glowing Endorsement
With Kansas State adding so many outside veteran wide receivers, quarterback Avery Johnson will have to develop his on-field chemistry to lead the Wildcats offense this season.
However, one recent commitment gives Johnson a familiar face on the perimeter to keep his eye out for. The Wildcats landed wide receiver Justin Stephens, with whom Johnson played all four years of high school.
Stephens is a newcomer to Manhattan, KS, but is very familiar with what Johnson can do as a signal-caller. And with that familiarity, he knows Johnson's potential to elevate the Wildcats to greener pastures in 2025.
“He’s gonna do his thing, I know it,” Stephens said to K-State Wildcats on SI. “There’s no doubt in my mind, I don’t think there’s any doubt in his.
Many onlookers project Kansas State to top the Big 12 and eventually compete in the postseason this December. The Wildcats fell short last season after losing three of their last four matchups, dwindling their playoff hopes with each loss. With a revamped offense and a second full season with Johnson at the helm, they are expected to fulfill the expectations many had for them last year.
Stephens doesn't place any limitations on how far the team can go, especially with title aspirations in mind.
"As far as the team goes, we’re obviously gonna chase that Big 12 championship first and then the College Football Playoffs," Stephens said. That’s the dream and that’s the goal. That’s what you wake up and go to work for, that’s what you put your blood, sweat, and tears in this game for: to win a national championship,”
