Portal Woes to Portal Wows: Kansas State Retools In Transfer Portal
Not long ago, the transfer portal was a sore topic of conversation for Kansas State fans. Now, the portal outlook is Manhattan, KS, is much better. The Wildcats have the No. 4 transfer class, according to 247 Sports, with the addition of PJ Haggerty.
The addition of Haggerty makes Kansas State one of the most "fun" teams in college basketball this season.
"PJ Haggerty, a returning second-team All-American, who will now join Nate Johnson and David Castillo in Kansas State's backcourt," Field of 68's Rob Dauster said Tuesday afternoon. "That Kansas State team is sneaky good and also sneaky fun. PJ Haggerty's a fun player, Nate Johnson's a fun player and they went out and got Marcus Johnson, the 6-foot-7, 300-pound 'point forward' from Bowling Green."
Nate Johnson heads to K-State as the reigning Mid-American Conference player of the year. Haggerty comes off a season where he averaged 21.7 points (No. 3 nationally), 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 47.6 percent from the field.
Auburn and North Carolina State were also in the running for the All-American but missed out. College basketball analyst Jeff Goodman said he priced himself out of the market.
"The high price tag early certainly turned some schools off," Goodman said. "When he went through the process, there are some schools left at the end, but they may not be the schools you want because a lot of the schools, the top schools, they're already getting their rosters done. I think he could've gotten more elsewhere, he ends up at Kansas State, where he can be a guy."
Time will tell if Haggerty and the rest of the K-State roster live up to expectations, but if they do, demand for Wildcats basketball could skyrocket.
