K-State's Avery Johnson Has Major Declaration About Dylan Edwards
Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards has major shoes to fill, succeeding two NFL draftees at the starting position.
Well, quarterback Avery Johnson believes he can be all that and more. Johnson declared Edwards could be one of the country's most dynamic backs this season.
"Last year, we asked Dylan to come in; he played split out, receiver, F, and running back. He plays all these different positions," Johnson said in his Aug. 6 press conference. "The amount of information he had to learn was definitely not easy. So just being able to have a whole season under his belt, I think he's becoming a lot more comfortable, and it's allowing him to be a lot more free-minded. And y'all know whenever Dylan plays free, he's the most electric player in the nation."
Edwards showed flashes of potential in his first true start in the Rate Bowl last December, accounting for 223 total yards of offense and three touchdowns. His speed and versatility certainly give him the ability to be the Wildcats' premier back.
We'll have to see if the on-field product matches the hype in 2025.
K-STATE GRACES ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25 PRESEASON POLL
Kansas State kicks off the college football season Aug. 23, with a number next to its name when it does so.
The Wildcats enter the season ranked No. 17 in the AP poll, marking the second year in a row making the preseason poll.
Kansas State is no stranger to the AP poll since Chris Klieman took the reins in 2019, gracing the list every season of his tenure. The program has made the AP Top 25 poll 39 times under Klieman, with 32 of those appearances coming since 2022. While Klieman has enjoyed the media acclaim, he still says he ignores outside expectations.
"I try to ignore it as best I can," Klieman said at Big 12 Media Days. "In 2022, when we won the Big 12, the best thing those kids did was block out the outside noise. I think that's the key in today's day and age of college football. 'Which team can block out some of that outside noise, and come together as a football team? And that's the challenge for us as a coaching staff."
