Kansas State Flexes On Big 12 Rivals With Latest Preseason Ranking
Kansas State may have just received its biggest acclaim yet.
And that's saying a lot, considering the heaping outside approval the team has received this summer. FOX Sports pinned the Wildcats at No. 19 in its college football rankings among FBS teams.
"In his first season as a starter, quarterback Avery Johnson set the program record for passing touchdowns (25) while throwing for 2,712 yards, and adding 605 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. He was one of just four Power 4 quarterbacks to pass for 2,700 yards and rush for 600 yards last year. In Year 2, Johnson and running back Dylan Edwards will make up one of the fastest backfields in the sport. Along with Johnson and Edwards, nine starters return from last year’s team, including five on the defense."
Kansas State received the highest placement of any Big 12 team, with its success attributed to its recent track record and development of quarterback Avery Johnson.
"K-State has won nine or more games in each of the past three years," the article wrote. "Chris Klieman has kept expectations high with this year looking like his best chance to earn the Wildcats' first CFP invitation."
AVERY JOHNSON DISCUSSES THE DIFFERENCE WITH KANSAS STATE THIS SEASON
Kansas State has received a lot of outside hype this offseason.
Now, it's time to hear what people on the inside are saying. Junior quarterback Avery Johnson is all in this season, declaring the progress more recognizable than last year.
"As far as where we are this time compared to last year, I think we've made big strides and big improvements," Johnson said in his Aug. 6 press conference. "We've got a lot of pieces and talented players, so I'm really excited to see what this team can do when fall runs around."
Naturally, a player is going to hype up his team in the preseason and predict a good year for his squad. But it's still likely music to fans' ears, who hope their program can fulfill its Big 12 ambitions and possibly clinch a postseason spot. Johnson's reliance on the tight ends and running backs can now be expanded to the receiving room after major veteran additions.
"I'm super comfortable and confident," Johnson said. "I think I can only go as far as the people around me, and I understand that. We have so much talent at the offensive line position, the receivers, running backs, tight ends, you name it. Those guys make my job so easy, and I'll continue to say that."
