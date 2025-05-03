K-State's Chris Klieman Details Game Plan Replacing NFL DBs Marques Sigle, Jacob Parrish
Change is coming to Kansas State.
Former Wildcats defensive backs Marques Sigle and Jacob Parrish will start their NFL careers this fall, leading to turnover in the secondary.
Thankfully, Kansas State has a plan to fill in the holes left by Sigle and Parrish for this upcoming season, using players who have developed in their time at Kansas State.
"It's awesome that we are able to use development there," K-State head coach Chris Klieman said Friday afternoon. "Zashon Rich, Donovan McIntosh are guys who have been in the program for a short period of time that trusted the process."
Klieman hailed Rich and McIntosh as players who have "taken another step" forward and trusted in the coaching staff. He says their physical growth further fueled their development within the game plan.
But Rich and McIntosh were far from the only players Klieman mentioned in his Friday presser.
"Then you throw in a kid like Justice James that's been in the program for a long time that is still going to be a valuable piece for us back there," Klieman said. "And then we did add Jayden Rowe and Amarion Fortenberry to provide, not necessarily depth, but provide experience as well as competition because we know we're going to need five and six guys back there."
Sigle and Parrish leave big shoes to fill, but the Wildcats have developed the pieces to help replace them next season.
