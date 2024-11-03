K-State's Chris Klieman Refuses To Make Excuses Following Loss To Houston
Coach Chris Klieman and the Kansas State Wildcats fell to the Houston Cougars on Saturday.
The Cougars, led by coach Willie Fritz, went into the matchup with a record of 3-5 overall. Despite being a huge underdog, they managed a comeback while being down 19-10 in the fourth quarter.
Klieman after the game talked about his team's performance — using explicit language, not holding any emotions back.
"I don't want to hear any BS about we had a delay and stuff," Klieman said. "It's football, and this is a pretty nice locker room. We've been in some bad ones. This is a pretty nice locker room, so I don't want to hear we didn't have the ability to lounge out and stuff. We got beat because of our fundamentals today, period."
It did not help that sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson threw two costly interceptions and junior running back DJ Giddens ran for 50 yards on 17 carries. Klieman's running back room ran for a total of 99 yards — not the recipe for success against any team in college football.
Johnson commented on the game afterwards, believing his team was "flat offensively."
Only time will tell how much this loss is worth — there's a possibility Kansas State's chances of making the college football playoffs is close to practically zero. A season that began full of promise could end in disappointment.
Jeremiah Artacho is a contributor for Kansas State On SI. He can be reached at jeremiahartacho@gmail.com or @JeremiahArtacho on X.