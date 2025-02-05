K-State's Dug McDaniel Near Triple-Double Performance Highlights His Growth
Junior guard Dug McDaniel doesn't have to be a scorer every game.
Some nights all he needs to do is play a complete basketball game.
McDaniel has been in instrumental in Kansas State (11-11, 5-6 Big 12) winning four straight games, especially the last two. Against then No. 3 Iowa State, he scored 20 points, and against Arizona State, he neared a triple-double finishing with seven points, eight rebounds (a season-high), and nine assists.
Eight rebounds for a guard McDaniel's size is a rare sight to see. That showed the fight he and the team had after a typically slow start from the Wildcats in the first half. They wanted it more than the Sun Devils, and the team's edge in rebounding elevated them to victory.
“When you have three guards that get 4+ rebounds, that really helps you," coach Jerome Tang said. "We’re a rebounding team, we don’t have like one guy that’s just gonna get like 20.”
What impressed Tang most was McDaniel's growth every time he stepped on the court. He knows his star guard can reach higher levels if this team wants to see continued success for the rest of this season.
“Dug is playing at a high level right now, and what’s crazy is he’s got like three or four more levels he can get to," Tang said. "I’m so excited to watch his continued growth.”
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @Justice_News5.