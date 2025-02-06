K-State's Women's Basketball Knocks Off No. 9 TCU, Takes First Place In Big 12
No. 12 K-State's women's basketball (22-2, 10-1 Big 12) continues to be one of the best stories this season as they knocked off No. 9 TCU (21-3, 9-2) 59-50 in a packed Bramlage Coliseum.
What makes this victory all the better is the Wildcats have been missing their school career scoring and rebounding leader, Ayoka Lee. This was their fourth game without the star player. Kansas State Athletics confirmed she sustained a fractured foot against Arizona State on Jan. 19 and there is no timetable for her return.
They found production elsewhere as senior guard Serena Sundell scored 23 of her 27 points in the second half lifting the team past the Horned Frogs. She had help with 14 addition points from another senior Jaelyn Glenn who shot 59 percent in the second half.
TCU's center Sedona Prince had 14 points and 11 rebounds, with point guard Hailey Van Lith continuing her bounce-back year finishing with 11 points, seven rebounds, and five assists to lead a Horned Frogs team that struggled to hold on to the ball with 17 turnovers.
The Wildcats hit the road for another top-25 matchup when they take on No. 25 Oklahoma State Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.
