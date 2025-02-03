Report: Five-Star Hoops Recruit Nate Ament Cancels Kansas State Visit
Nate Ament, the No. 3 basketball player in the 2025 class Nate Ament, has canceled his upcoming visit to Kansas State.
The news was first reported by Joe Tipton of On3.com. Wildcats coach Jerome Tang has tried to lure top talent to Manhattan this last year but has yet to land a big prize. They were also finalists for No. 1 player A.J. Dybantsa before he chose BYU.
Ament listed the Wildcats as one of his top 11 teams, however, as he begins to figure out his next destination, K-State will likely not be in play. He was slated to tour Kansas State on Feb. 11 and attend the Wildcats' home game against Arizona.
His top 11 consists of Duke, Tennessee, Kentucky, Kansas State, Georgetown, Louisville, Arkansas, Notre Dame, Texas, BYU, and Alabama.
Duke continues to be a favor to land another top-five talented power forward, while the Wildcats remain on the back burner during this recruiting cycle. They have not signed a player and have only had one commit in the 2025 class. They will likely rely on the transfer portal again after picking up 10 new players this past off-season.
