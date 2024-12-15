K-State Star Running Back Declares For NFL Draft
The moment has finally come.
Kansas State running back DJ Giddens officially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday.
“Growing up in Junction City, Kansas, I always knew what a great program Kansas State Football was,” Giddens said in his statement via Instagram. “Once I started playing football, I wasn’t sure if I’d have the opportunity to play there. But I worked hard, and it turned into a life-changing opportunity. My family has always told me that everything happens for a reason, and they were right. I will never forget my time in Manhattan. It has truly been a dream come true to be able to represent this school and this team by putting that purple and silver uniform on every week for the last four years.
"After discussing all of my options with the people closest to me over the past couple of weeks, I believe that everything I've been through in my life has led me to this exact moment in time ready to chase my dream of playing in the National Football League, and with that, I am officially declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft!"
Giddens was one of the top running backs in the conference last season, compiling 205 attempts for 1,343 yards and seven touchdowns. He also came out of the backfield for the Wildcats pretty frequently, with 21 receptions for 258 yards and one touchdown. Giddens and quarterback Avery Johnson fueled one of the Big 12's best rushing attacks in 2024.
He's slotted to be a potential Day 2 selection in the draft. Kansas State will need to reach deep into their bag acquiring offensive talent, as they are now out on their top receiving and rushing attack for next year.
