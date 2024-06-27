K-State Target Linkon Cure Appears To Shut It Down For Summer After Skipping Rivals 5-Star Event
Linkon Cure is the type of 5-star recruit in football that any news is big news for fans awaiting his decision on which school he will attend.
Cure, a 6-foot-6, 225-pound tight end from Goodland, Kan., has made official visits to Kansas State, Texas A&M, Oregon and Kansas.
Over the last three weeks, a lot of top recruits have made announcements on the schools they have committed to on their social media pages.
College football fans in Kansas are really interested in Cure because K-State and KU want him because of the potential impact he could make in their program. So of course, they look at his X page, searching for any nugget of information that he will choose their school.
This is what Cure posted on his X page today: “Apologies for the late notice. I did not attend the Rivals 5 event in Jacksonville the past two days due to other priorities. Looking forward to showing my ability in season.”
What does that mean? Has he selected his school and is close to announcing it? Or is he going to wait until after his final season at Goodland High School to commit? He is definitely on the radar for many schools.
On3.com ranks him 27th among five-star recruits. Here is On3 analysis on Cure:
“Linkon Cure is a gifted jumbo athlete who looks like one of the top tight end prospects early on in the 2025 cycle. Registers as a plus athlete with a sterling track profile. State champion in the 300 meters as a sophomore along with strong marks in the high jump and 100-meter hurdles.
“Lives in a remote area of northwest Kansas and plays for a small school. Size and athleticism jump off the film. Fluid, natural mover. Gets up to full speed quickly. Lines up both split out and in-line on offense. Shows a large catch radius. Contorts his body to make high level grabs. Comes down with contested catches in traffic. Has the ability to take it to the house after the catch. Looks like a man amongst boys. How he measures and looks in a neutral setting will add much more clarity to his evaluation given the lower level of competition he faces.”
K-State has very recent history on how to successfully handle a tight end with those credentials. In the 2024 NFL draft, Ben Sinnott was selected in the second round, the 53rd overall pick by the Washington Commanders.
