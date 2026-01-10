Commanders Hire Ex-NFL Quarterback David Blough As Offensive Coordinator
Just two seasons ago, David Blough was on an NFL roster. In 2026, he’ll be a stone’s throw away from an NFL head coaching job.
The Commanders are hiring Blough as their offensive coordinator, according to a Friday afternoon report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Blough, 30, has worked as an NFL coach for just two years; Washington hired Blough as an assistant quarterbacks coach in 2024.
Born in Texas, Blough played collegiately for Purdue. He ranks ninth on the Big Ten’s all-time passing leaderboard with 9,734 yards through the air from 2015 to ‘18.
Going undrafted in 2019, Blough signed with the Browns initially before catching on with the Lions towards the end of that season. He went on to start five games for Detroit amid a rash of quarterback injuries, throwing four touchdowns against six interceptions. He played two more games for the Lions in two years, and started two games for the Cardinals in 2022.
Blough joined Detroit’s practice squad in 2023, the last time he appeared on an NFL roster.
The Commanders, who regressed after a terrific ‘24 season, parted ways with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury on Tuesday.