New K-State Draftees Join Likes Of Tyler Lockett, DJ Reed In This Achievement
Kansas State sent three more of its former stars to the NFL last month, with DJ Giddens (Indianapolis Colts), Jacob Parrish (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), and Marques Sigle (San Francisco 49ers) trying to make their impacts in the pros.
They're already among the highest-paid former Wildcats in the NFL. Here's where their salaries rank amid former Kansas State players:
10. Marques Sigle ($1,150,594)
9. DJ Giddens ($1,156,186)
7. Jacob Parrish ($1,587,162)
Hopefully, they can join the likes of NFL veterans Tyler Lockett and DJ Reed, who were the top two on the list and boast long successful careers.
Lockett is in Tennessee after spending a decorated decade-long career with the Seattle Seahawks. He is averaging $4 million/year in hopes of adding another weapon to the Titans' struggling passing attack. Meanwhile, cornerback DJ Reed signed a three-year, $48 million deal with the Detroit Lions. Detroit boasted the best record in the league last season but had the third-worst passing defense, which was exposed in their blowout playoff loss to the Washington Commanders.
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman expressed his faith in the success of his former players in the pros.
"I've said it for seven years here: if you're good enough, they're gonna find you," Klieman said in his May 2 presser. "The opportunity for guys who were here, whether it was DJ [Giddens] and Jacob [Parrish] who had been here the whole time, or Marquise [Sigle] coming to a situation. Buy in, be in with both feet, at all levels of it."
MORE KANSAS STATE COVERAGE
K-State's Linkon Cure Is Locked In On Football
Will Howard Translating K-State Experience To Pittsburgh Steelers
Avery Johnson Places High On Latest College Football QB Ranking
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.