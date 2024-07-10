Kansas City-Area Linebacker Follows Brother's Footsteps By Committing To K-State
All in the family, that’s the Kansas State way in football.
Following in the footsteps of his older brother, Louisburg (Kan.) senior linebacker Ashton Moore verbally committed to K-State Wednesday afternoon. A day earlier, his brother, senior linebacker Austin Moore was at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as one of five players representing K-State at the Big 12 Media Days.
The 6-foot, 200-pound Moore proved he was a true two-way player. A linebacker/running back, he had 125 tackles and rushed for 1,100 yards, proving he is a true two-way player in high school.
“I’m excited to announce my commitment to Kansas State University,” Moore said on his X page. “Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates and everyone who has supported me along the way, especially the Louisburg community. Go Cats!”
Most recently, the family connection at K-State is Cooper Beebe and his younger brother Camden Beebe out of Piper High School (Kan.). Cooper had a tremendous senior season and was taken in the third round by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2024 NFL draft. Camden redshirted last season and should see some action this year on the offensive line.
Overall, Moore becomes the 16th high school player to commit to K-State this spring, joining Linkon Cure, 6-6, 225 tight end Goodland (Kansas), Monterrio Elston, 5-9, 180, Parkview (Arkansas), Dillon Duff, 6-2, 200, quarterback Desmet (Missouri), Will Kemna, 6-5, 260, defensive tackle, Helias Catholic (Missouri.), Weston Polk, 6-2, 210, linebacker, Coppell (Texas) and Martel Jackson, 6-2, 175, cornerback, Derby (Kansas), Adonis Moise, 6-1, 180, wide receiver from IMG Academy (Florida), Dalton Knapp, 6-5, 225, defensive end, All Saints Episcopal (Texas), Sawyer Schilke, 6-3, 230, linebacker, Kearney, (Nebraska), JoJo Scott, 6-2, 175, Victory Christian Academy, Lakeland (Florida), Maguire Richman, 6-2, 210, linebacker, Blue Valley (Kansas), Brock Heath, 6-4, 265 offensive line, Blue Valley Northwest (Kansas), RJ Collins, 5-11, 175, defensive back, Staley (Missouri) and Dominic Mitchell, 6-1, 195, safety, Brophy Prep (Arizona).
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at davidboyce95@gmail.com.
