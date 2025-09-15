Cooper Beebe Injury Update: Cowboys Get Bad News on Injured Center
The Dallas Cowboys will be without their starting center for a while.
Cooper Beebe left the team's Week 2 win over the New York Giants with an ankle injury, and on Monday, we learned the prognosis. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting the second-year center has a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss six to eight weeks. A trip to injured reserve is almost certain.
A third-round pick out of Kansas State in the 2024 NFL draft, Beebe immediately earned Dallas' starting center job as a rookie. He started 16 games during his rookie season and earned a Pro Football Focus grade of 65.4, which ranked 20th among 64 qualifying centers. To start this season, his grade of 70.4 ranks 10th among the 39 centers who qualify. His run blocking grade of 71.7 ranks seventh.
Cooper Beebe Replacement Options
With Beebe out, backup Brock Hoffman is likely to take his place. Hoffman finished Sunday's game after Beebe exited. Hoffman is a four-year veteran with nine career starts and 39 appearances on his resume.
The Cowboys recently locked up left guard Tyler Smith to a big, deserved extension, but should expect rookie growing pains with right guard Tyler Booker. With Beebe out, the interior of the offensive line now looks suspect. A lot will ride on getting Hoffman up to speed quickly.