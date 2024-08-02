Kansas State Among Finalists For Nation's 2025 No. 1 Hoops Recruit A.J. Dybantsa
Apparently, Kansas State coach Jerome Tang has strong relationships with all the nation's top basketball recruits.
According to ESPN, A.J. Dybantsa is considering K-State. He is the nation's No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class. The Wildcats are on the list with Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, Kansas and North Carolina.
"I'm looking to build a relationship with a head coach who doesn't sugarcoat anything, but we can still have that bond both on and off the court," he told ESPN. "[We can] talk about things on and off the court and play to my strengths while helping me with my weaknesses."
The 6-foot-9 Dybantsa, who averaged 22.6 points during the Elite Youth Basketball League, joins Darryn Peterson (No. 3 in 2025) and four-star wing Cam Ward as recent top-tier recruits to have interest in the Wildcats.
Last year Peterson averaged 23.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists.. Ward, out of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, will spend his senior year at Largo High School. Ward is the No. 52-ranked player on the ESPN 100 while 247Sports list him at No. 62. The athletic wing can score on all three levels, thriving on the inside largely due to his athleticism. He's also a desirable asset on the defensive end with a non-stop intensity, allowing him to guard multiple positions.
It won't come easy drawing Ward or Peterson to K-State with multiple powerhouses in consideration, but the coaching staff will do everything in their power to convince them.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
