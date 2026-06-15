2026 NBA Draft Odds: Darryn Peterson Gaining Ground on A.J. Dybantsa at No. 1 After Latest Report

The 2025-26 NBA season is over, and now the focus turns to the offseason and one of the most exciting NBA drafts in recent memory.

The top four of A.J. Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson is extremely intriguing, and some recent intel from ESPN’s Shams Charania has impacted the latest odds for which of these players will go No. 1 to the Washington Wizards.

Reporting for NBA Today on top prospect Darryn Peterson deciding to only grant a visit -- and access -- to the No. 1 pick Washington Wizards ahead of the June 23 draft: pic.twitter.com/mzFM3VUByu — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 15, 2026

According to Charania, Peterson is only granting a visit with the Wizards – who he has already worked out for multiple times – ahead of this month’s draft.

As for Dybantsa, he has worked out for Washington and Utah (the top two teams in the draft), and Charania reported that both players believe they’ll be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 draft.

There has been a ton of movement in the odds to be the No. 1 overall pick at the best betting sites ,

2026 No. 1 Overall Pick Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

A.J. Dybantsa: -370

Darryn Peterson: +280

Cameron Boozer: +2000

Caleb Wilson: +7500

Darius Acuff: +20000

Dybantsa entered Monday as a -500 favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick, but that number has changed quite a bit based on the latest reporting around Peterson’s visit with Washington. The Kansas Jayhawks guard seems to believe he’ll be going first in this upcoming draft, and he’s now +280 to do so.

This is a really interesting top four of the draft, with Dybantsa and Peterson standing out as the top-two players – even though Boozer won the Wooden Award in the 2025-26 season at Duke.

Peterson entered the 2025-26 season as the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick, and he put up impressive numbers, averaging 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting over 43 percent from the field and over 38 percent from 3.

However, cramping and injury issues called into question Peterson’s desire to play, and it has clearly impacted him when it comes to the odds for the No. 1 pick. Still, Peterson dominated ahead-to-head matchup with Dybantsa in the regular season, and draft experts have noted that he outplayed the BYU star when the two players were in high school as well.

Are NBA teams willing to look past the injury issues and simply bet on Peterson’s upside? It’s possible Washington will make that choice, especially if Peterson is content with only working out for that Wizards.

The case for Dybantsa is strong, as he put up 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 51.0 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from 3. He has great positional size, but his 3-point shot and handle may need to improve for him to be as good offensively in the NBA as he was at the college level.

Right now, the betting market still believes Dybantsa is the clear favorite to go at No. 1, but it’s possible this continues to move in Peterson’s favor if more intel signals that he’s set on Washington as his landing spot.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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