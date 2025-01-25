Kansas State Basketball Adds Mid-Year Transfer
Kansas State gets an mid-season acquisition for next season.
Coach Jerome Tang and the Wildcats added forward Tyreek Smith from the Memphis Tigers. Smith averaged 8.2 points and 5.4 rebounds during the 2023-24 season.
BAYLOR COACH SCOTT DREW ENCOURAGES K-STATE AFTER WEDNESDAY'S LOSS
Kansas State's underwhelming track record this season has caused some discouragement, which only continued after dropping six consecutive with its loss to Baylor.
Even with his messages of hope and optimism, coach Jerome Tang must also feel some of the disappointment.
Luckily, he and the Wildcats received some heartening words from Baylor coach Scott Drew, whom Tang coached alongside for nearly 20 years. Drew went into K-State's locker room after the defeat Wednesday night.
"He told the guys just keep fighting, keep believing," Tang said in the postgame interview. "He told them about the time we started the conference 2-8, and everybody had given up on us. But then we finished the conference 9-9, won three games in the Big 12 Tournament, and went to the Sweet 16."
Drew referenced the 2013-14 season when the Bears dropped dramatically once they started playing Big 12 opponents. Their postseason expectations slowly dwindled with their 2-8 conference start but rejuvenated after winning 10 of their last 12. They made the Sweet Sixteen against Wisconsin, a feat no one could imagine in their early Big 12 matchups. This is the type of turnaround Kansas State needs to have a chance at the NCAA Tournament.
