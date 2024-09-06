Kansas State Believes RB Dylan Edwards Can Improve From 'Holy Cow' Performance
The Kansas State Wildcats dominated on the ground in their Week 1 matchup against UT Martin.
Transfer running back Dylan Edwards thrived in all facets, recording 62 total yards and two touchdowns. Offensive coordinator Conor Riley called it a 'holy cow' performance, but believes there's room for improvement.
"I was pleased with some of the touches he got when you look at the limited amount of plays that we had," Riley said. "I think there are a couple things to that. One is I'm kind of looking at a stat line like Saturday night, and I'm going, 'Holy cow.' The thing you come back to is the lost possession on a blocked punt. You come back to a smaller possession on a turnover, and obviously the one in the second half."
As Riley noted, allowing Edwards more time with the football can only result in stronger yardage. He is not known for fumbling problems with zero in his collegiate career.
"I do believe that ties in with Dylan," Riley shared. "There were some things that are on the card, and we have done that you're going to continue to see as the season progresses."
K-State returns to action on Saturday to face the Tulane Green Wave.
