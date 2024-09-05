With First-Game Jitters Gone, Kansas State RB Dylan Edwards Ready To Unleash
Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards had two moments where emotion almost took over in last week's opener against UT-Martin.
It was Martin's first game for the Wildcats since transferring from Deion Sanders and Colorado in the offseason. He was back in home state competing for the team he grew up rooting for.
He tried to stay calm as possible by relaxing the night before at the team hotel. He shared pizza and watched college football with roommate DJ Giddens but that couldn't ease the excitement of walking onto the field.
"During warmups," Edwards said. "Just looking at everybody, looking at the crowd. I was like, `It's really here. We're playing. It's go time.' It felt real good."'
The second "surreal" feeling was entering the game for the first time as teammates with quarterback Avery Johnson. The once high school rivals were now playing alongside each other.
"I think when I first went out there, we just looked at each other," Edwards said. "And was like, `It's here. Let's go."'
Edwards finished the opener with 43 yards and one touchdown on five carries. He also caught two passes for 19 yards and a score in limited playing time. With nerves aside, the Wildcats can only expect more as Edwards gains more comfort.
His first chance to take the next step comes Saturday on the road against Tulane.
