Kansas State Hoops Recruiting Target Now Projected As No. 1 NBA Pick In 2026
Last week the Kansas State fan base did everything possible to convince the No. 1 nation's basketball recruit to join the program.
AJ Dybantsa was on campus for his official visit during the weekend of the football opener. Still, fans took time out to welcome Dybantsa by chanting "We Want AJ" while he appeared on the sideline before the game.
Even if the Wildcats get what they want, it will likely only be for a short period. Dybantsa was always considered the best player in the class but has probably reached one-and-done status.
On Thursday, ESPN projected he is "on pace" to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA draft. That puts him in the class of former K-State star Michael Beasley, who played one season before he was chosen by the Miami Heat with the No. 2 pick in 2008.
The 6-foot-9 Dybantsa, who averaged 22.6 points during the Elite Youth Basketball League. He is among a handful of top players who are interested in the Wildcats
Coach Jerome Tang recently began a courtship of five-star prospect Nate Ament. According to www.on3.com, Tang visited with Ament Wednesday. He wasn't alone representatives from seven other school in attendance, including Duke, Kansas and Kentucky.
Rivals.com ranks Ament as the No. 10 prospect in the country. 247 Sports placed him at No. 7 and ESPN No. 8. The 6-foot-9 forward from Highland (Va.) School has more than 35 offers from top NCAA programs.
The Wildcats are in the mix for a handful of top recruits
K-State also made the final four for guard Darryn Peterson. The other three finalists are Kansas, Ohio State and USC.
Peterson is generally regarded as the nation's No. 3 prospect for 2025.
During the offseason, he announced he was transferring to Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif. It is the No. 1 ranked high school program in the country. Last year Peterson played at Huntington Prep in West Virginia. He averaged 23.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists.