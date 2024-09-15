Kansas State Cannot Stop Praising QB Avery Johnson's Rushing Threat
The threat Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson poses on the ground is arguably his most unique attribute.
While it's not unusual for a quarterback to rush the ball efficiently, Johnson's ability to pick his moments is unmatched. K-State coach Chris Klieman could not stop praising his QB following a dominant rushing performance against Arizona.
"Our quarterback is a pretty good player, and he rose up tonight when we needed him to," Klieman shared. "[He] played really good football and was really calm. He made some plays with his legs. That was a fun performance to watch."
Johnson finished with 156 passing yards for two touchdowns while tallying 17 carries for 110 rushing yards. These outings are proving the sophomore quarterback may not need major games in the air for the Wildcats to succeed.
"If you don't keep him in the pocket, and we struggled with keeping their quarterback in the pocket. He took a lot of depth on his scramble, but he covers ground so fast," Klieman said. "It was third and eight, and he made it by six yards because he's just got that second gear. It's demoralizing when you can't get off the field because a young man is using his legs."
