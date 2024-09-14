Kansas State's Avery Johnson Views Arizona Blowout As Perfect Lead-In To BYU Game
The Kansas State Wildcats took care of business on Friday evening, blowing out Arizona 31-7.
Arizona is viewed as one of K-State's tougher opponents this year, so the comfortable win is a good sign for next week's matchup with the BYU Cougars. Quarterback Avery Johnson is feeling more confident than ever ahead of the Week 4 game.
"I feel like the best part about tonight is we just didn't let up," Johnson shared. "We had a lead, and when we got that lead, we kept it all night, so credit to our defense for playing really well and getting us the ball back. We just continued to be explosive and converted better on third down tonight, and that was a big part of our game plan this week."
Johnson broke down Arizona's defense through the air and with his legs, recording a total of 266 yards. He understands the work that must go into every week of practice regardless of the opponent in front of them.
"The biggest thing is we have to stay focused and have another great week of practice," Johnson said. "What led to our success tonight is how well we practiced throughout the week. We have to continue to prepare at the highest level."
