Kansas State's All-Around Performance Secures Blowout Win Over Arizona
The Kansas State Wildcats entered Friday's matchup against Arizona with less than ideal circumstances but managed to deliver a blowout victory.
Coming off a near-upset loss against the Tulane Green Wave, the Wildcats faced a shortened week of practice to prepare for star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and company. While McMillan put in a valiant performance, the Wildcats were not denied, winning 31-7.
The biggest play of the night came in the second quarter, when transfer running back Dylan Edwards brought home a 71-yard punt return touchdown. He finished with a total of 44 yards while his backfield partner D.J. Giddens recorded 17 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown.
Questions still remain about K-State's passing attack, as quarterback Avery Johnson is yet to have a breakout performance in the passing game. Johnson tallied 156 passing yards for two touchdowns but thrived on the ground with 17 carries for 110 rushing yards. The receiving threats each contributed at a respectable volume with no major outings.
Alternatively, Arizona's tandem of quarterback Noah Fifita and wideout McMillan could not link up in the end zone. McMillan shined against the Wildcats' defensive backs with 11 receptions for 138 yards while Fifita delivered a stat line of 268 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception.
The Wildcats return to action next Saturday against the BYU Cougars.
