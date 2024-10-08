Kansas State Coach Chris Klieman Says Wildcats Finding Identity In Offensive Stud
Running back D.J. Giddens is the anchor of the Kansas State Wildcats' offense right now. When all else fails, hand him the ball.
Not only does Giddens thrive in his own right, but also opens up passing opportunities for dual-threat sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson. Wildcats coach Chris Klieman acknowledged how crucial the junior running back is to the offense.
"Our identity is 31 right now," Klieman said. "As he goes, it opens up everything else and that's why Avery has been more successful throwing the football because we're able to rush the football."
This idea does not just apply to K-State. Numerous NFL teams rely on their ground game to find a rhythm in the air, including the Super Bowl contending Baltimore Ravens. Klieman continued to note when Giddens is taken away by the defense, he expects Johnson, Dylan Edwards, or another back to pick up the load.
"I assume they're going to play a lot of guys in the box and try to take D.J. away," Klieman said. "Then somebody else is going to have to step up, whether it's in the throwing game or somebody else rushing the football."
The Wildcats are facing off against Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes this weekend.
