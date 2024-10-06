Travis Hunter's Viral Basketball Mixtape Raises Concerns For Kansas State Fans
The Kansas State Wildcats are favored against the Colorado Buffaloes, but Travis Hunter's impact goes beyond sportsbook odds.
Hunter seemingly exceeds expectations on both sides of the ball every week, recording touchdowns and interceptions regularly. He further proved himself as a generational athlete when a highlight video went viral of him on the basketball court. The projected top-5 pick was throwing down self-alley-oops, finishing acrobatic layups, and nailing deep-range three-pointers.
Watch the video below:
The Wildcats struggled to slow down Arizona's standout wide receiver, Tetairoa McMillan, in Week 3. He recorded 11 receptions for 138 yards, meaning Hunter could produce some major numbers on the offensive side of the ball. Alternatively, K-State's wide receivers are struggling to find a rhythm, paving the way for a shutdown day from the multi-sport talent.
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman is well aware of the threat Hunter poses, calling him the possible No. 1 pick. in the NFL Draft.
"Everybody talks about Hunter, he might be the top pick in the draft, because I'm just amazed that kid plays every snap of defense and every snap of offense," Klieman said. "That's so impressive for what he's able to do."
The Wildcats got the weekend off to further prepare for Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, leaving Klieman with no excuses for the Oct. 12 clash.
