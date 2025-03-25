Kansas State Could Face A Juju Watkins-Less USC In Sweet 16 After Injury
The Kansas State Wildcats women's basketball team is on pace to meet one of the best players in the nation in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
That may change if USC star Juju Watkins is severely injured. Watkins went down with an apparent knee injury in the first quarter of Monday's game against Mississippi State. She was carried off the court.
The Wildcats are scheduled to play the winner Saturday.
Like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, Watkins has helped increase the women's basketball fan base. She is widely regarded as one of the top five players in the nation. She averaged 24.6 points, seven rebounds and 3.5 assists on the way to earning first-team All-American honors.
The Trojans are the No. 1 seed in the region. The Wildcats are in the Sweet 16 for the first time since in 23 years after a late comeback against Kentucky in the second round.
POINDEXTER COMES UP BIG
Kansas State forward Temira Poindexter started off shooting 0-of-5 from 3-point range against Kentucky Sunday afternoon.
She ended the game as the hero, knocking down eight shots from the arc in a 24-point performance, including the winning shot in overtime.
"Honestly, it's my teammates that tell me and give me and give me the confidence," Poindexter said. "Because in those moments, I do get down on myself. So, my teammates coming in, having my back, and telling me to keep shooting is really what lifts me up and gives me the confidence."
Her resilience and short-term memory to shed the bad shots fueled her star performance.
"I'm really proud of her," K-State coach Jeff Mittie said. "She transferred to us and this is one of her reasons. A lot of transfers talk about playing or this and that. She goes, 'I want to go to the NCAA Tournament. I haven't done that in my career.' She said, 'Coach, I want to go to an established locker room. I want to go to a group that wants to go further.' So to see her step up in the biggest moments, after a start like that, is pretty special."
The Wildcats advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 23 years. They face Southern California or Mississippi State on Mar. 29.