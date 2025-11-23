USC’s Lincoln Riley Rips Reporter for ‘Dumbest’ Question After Loss to Oregon
Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans likely had their College Football Playoff hopes come to an end Saturday with their 42-27 loss to Oregon. They are now 8-3 heading into their season finale with UCLA and with losses to Notre Dame, Illinois, and now Oregon, it looks like the Trojans can stop thinking about a spot in the playoffs.
After Saturday's loss, Riley had a heated moment during his press conference when a reporter who covers USC asked him about a sign that was shown on ESPN's College GameDay earlier in the day. The sign, which was held by an Oregon fan, read "Extend Lincoln Riley's Contract."
The reporter, Adam Bradford, asked Riley if he saw that sign and if he had any feelings about opposing fan bases not being worried about facing teams that he coaches.
Riley did not love that question. At all.
"That might be the dumbest question I've been asked, as long as I've been a head coach," he said. "You ought to feel a little embarrassed asking that question. This is a professional thing, you ought to try it."
Here's that moment:
Bradford later defended his question, writing on X:
"For those wondering, there was an Oregon sign at GameDay that said “Extend Lincoln Riley’s contract.” I asked about his thoughts on the fact that opposing fans do not view him as a threat at USC. Maybe harsh on my part, but I believe USC fans deserve answers.
A little harsh, indeed.
Riley signed a 10-year, $110 million contract with USC back in 2022. Earlier this year, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Riley's deal comes with a whopping $80 million buyout, so it's likely he's going to remain with the Trojans for a long time.
USC hasn't been to the College Football Playoff yet under Riley. The Trojans hoped he would be the guy to turn the program back into contenders after they lured him away from Oklahoma. So far that hasn't happened.