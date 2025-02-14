Kansas State Fans Defend Latest College Basketball Ranking
About a month ago, Kansas State fans threw in the towel on their basketball team, hurling endless criticism toward the players and coach Jerome Tang.
Now during its six-game win streak, fans are on the hype train defending the team on social media.
College Basketball Report, via Torbik Basketball rankings, had Kansas State as the No. 11 team in the nation in the past 30 days. Wildcats fans immediately refuted this statement, as their team has dominated conference opponents since losing to Baylor.
Kansas State defeated four ranked opponents, including Kansas and Iowa State, during its six-game win streak.
It wasn't limited to Wildcats fans, either. In general, most fanbases took shots at the list for excluding or demoting teams like Michigan and Missouri.
"Based on what? Most popcorn sold at the concessions? Most tampons flushed down stadium toilets? Sure as hell ain’t a representative of the actual top-25 teams," one user tweeted.
Regardless, Kansas State is ignoring the outside noise, whether positive or negative. They realize the task at hand to make the NCAA Tournament after the slow season start.
“I mean to be honest, that’s just outside people telling us how good we are," McDaniel said about the analysts placing postseason expectations on the team. "In that locker room, it’s still us vs. us. We’re not trying to pay too much attention to the outside noise and just lock in and focus on the next job.”
