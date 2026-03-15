2026 College Basketball National Championship Odds: Every Team’s Odds to Win March Madness

There's no better feeling than having a filled-out bracket to stare at! Selection Sunday is one of the most fun days on the sports calendar, and now we have the list of all 68 teams that will be competing in this year's NCAA Tournament, along with where they're seeded in the bracket.

Let's start by taking a look at the odds for all 68 teams to win the National Championship, and then we'll dive into them a bit deeper.

March Madness Odds for Every Team

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Duke +330

Michigan +350

Arizona +400

Florida +700

Houston +1000

UConn +1700

Illinois +1900

Iowa State +2200

Purdue +3500

Michigan State +4000

Kansas +5000

Arkansas +5000

St. John's +5000

Gonzagag +5500

Virginia +6000

Vanderbilt +6500

Wisconsin +7000

Tennessee +9000

Nebraska +10000

Kentucky +10000

Alabama +10000

UNC +11000

Texas Tech +11000

Louisville +12000

BYU +13000

UCLA +13000

Iowa +20000

Clemson +20000

Texas A&M +20000

NC State +20000

Missouri +25000

Miami FL +25000

Villanova +25000

Utah State +25000

Saint Mary's +25000

Ohio State +25000

Georgia +30000

UCF +30000

TCU +30000

SMU +35000

VCU +40000

Saint Louis +4000

Santa Clara +4000

Texas +40000

Akron +50000

South Florida +60000

Miami OH +100000

UPenn +100000

MCNeese +150000

Northern Iowa +150000

UMBC +150000

Hawaii +150000

Troy +150000

Hofstra +200000

Prairie View +200000

Siena +200000

Queens +200000

Lehigh +200000

Idaho +200000

North Dakota State +200000

California Baptist +200000

Wright State +200000

Tennessee State +200000

Howard +200000

High Point +200000

LIU +200000

Kennesaw State +200000

Furman+200000

The Duke Blue Devils and Michigan Wolverines had been the betting favorites to win the National Championship for the past couple of months, so it's no surprise that they each claim a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and are once again set as the top two favorites. Let's not forget these two teams faced each other already once this season in an out-of-conference game on February 21. The Blue Devils came away with a 68-63 victory in a thrilling affair. Will we see a rematch in the National Championship?

There were questions in the final stretch of the season about which team would clinch the No. 1 seed, and after UConn failed to win the Big East, the No. 1 seed was awarded to the defending national champions, the Florida Gators. Florida is set at +700, good for fourth on the odds list, to repeat as champions.

Of the No. 2 seeds, Houston enters the NCAA Tournament with the best odds at +1000. Houston fell one game short of winning it all last season. Do they have what it takes to go on another deep run and return to the Final Four?

UConn (+1700), Purdue (+3500), and Iowa State (+2200) round out the No. 2 seeds.

Only two other teams have odds better than 50-1 to win it all. Illinois, despite being a No. 3 seed, is listed at +1900, and Michigan State, as a No. 3 seed, is listed at +4000.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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