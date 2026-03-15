2026 College Basketball National Championship Odds: Every Team’s Odds to Win March Madness
There's no better feeling than having a filled-out bracket to stare at! Selection Sunday is one of the most fun days on the sports calendar, and now we have the list of all 68 teams that will be competing in this year's NCAA Tournament, along with where they're seeded in the bracket.
Let's start by taking a look at the odds for all 68 teams to win the National Championship, and then we'll dive into them a bit deeper.
March Madness Odds for Every Team
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Duke +330
- Michigan +350
- Arizona +400
- Florida +700
- Houston +1000
- UConn +1700
- Illinois +1900
- Iowa State +2200
- Purdue +3500
- Michigan State +4000
- Kansas +5000
- Arkansas +5000
- St. John's +5000
- Gonzagag +5500
- Virginia +6000
- Vanderbilt +6500
- Wisconsin +7000
- Tennessee +9000
- Nebraska +10000
- Kentucky +10000
- Alabama +10000
- UNC +11000
- Texas Tech +11000
- Louisville +12000
- BYU +13000
- UCLA +13000
- Iowa +20000
- Clemson +20000
- Texas A&M +20000
- NC State +20000
- Missouri +25000
- Miami FL +25000
- Villanova +25000
- Utah State +25000
- Saint Mary's +25000
- Ohio State +25000
- Georgia +30000
- UCF +30000
- TCU +30000
- SMU +35000
- VCU +40000
- Saint Louis +4000
- Santa Clara +4000
- Texas +40000
- Akron +50000
- South Florida +60000
- Miami OH +100000
- UPenn +100000
- MCNeese +150000
- Northern Iowa +150000
- UMBC +150000
- Hawaii +150000
- Troy +150000
- Hofstra +200000
- Prairie View +200000
- Siena +200000
- Queens +200000
- Lehigh +200000
- Idaho +200000
- North Dakota State +200000
- California Baptist +200000
- Wright State +200000
- Tennessee State +200000
- Howard +200000
- High Point +200000
- LIU +200000
- Kennesaw State +200000
- Furman+200000
The Duke Blue Devils and Michigan Wolverines had been the betting favorites to win the National Championship for the past couple of months, so it's no surprise that they each claim a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and are once again set as the top two favorites. Let's not forget these two teams faced each other already once this season in an out-of-conference game on February 21. The Blue Devils came away with a 68-63 victory in a thrilling affair. Will we see a rematch in the National Championship?
There were questions in the final stretch of the season about which team would clinch the No. 1 seed, and after UConn failed to win the Big East, the No. 1 seed was awarded to the defending national champions, the Florida Gators. Florida is set at +700, good for fourth on the odds list, to repeat as champions.
Of the No. 2 seeds, Houston enters the NCAA Tournament with the best odds at +1000. Houston fell one game short of winning it all last season. Do they have what it takes to go on another deep run and return to the Final Four?
UConn (+1700), Purdue (+3500), and Iowa State (+2200) round out the No. 2 seeds.
Only two other teams have odds better than 50-1 to win it all. Illinois, despite being a No. 3 seed, is listed at +1900, and Michigan State, as a No. 3 seed, is listed at +4000.
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets