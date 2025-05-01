Kansas State Fans In Awe Of Serena Sundell's Seattle Storm Photos
Former Kansas State basketball star Serena Sundell officially flaunted her Seattle Storm jersey in the team photoshoot on social media.
Wildcats fans hopped in the comments to show support to their former star point guard.
"As soon as my girl was drafted, Seattle got a new fan. EMAW," one fan tweeted.
Others just admired the former Wildcats' photos.
The Storm selected Sundell in the third round of the WNBA Draft with the No. 26 overall pick. She led the country in assists (7.3) last season, recording career-highs in assists, points, and blocks. Her star season elevated the Wildcats to their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2002. The team fell short against USC but boasted its best season in over two decades. Sundell boosted her draft stock, headlining Kansas State aside school legend Ayoka Lee.
Sundell joins her brother, Seahawks center Jalen Sundell, in the Seattle sports realm.
"I'm just excited and full of gratitude," Sundell said to ESPN's Holly Rowe after being selected. "I'm excited to be on this big stage and for the opportunity that's about to come."
She joins a Storm team that finished third in the Western Conference last season before being eliminated by the Las Vegas Aces in the first round.
