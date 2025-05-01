Kstate

Kansas State Fans In Awe Of Serena Sundell's Seattle Storm Photos

Serena Sundell's photos go viral on social media amid the Seattle Storm's introductory photoshoot.

Jayden Armant

Apr 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Serena Sundell poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected with the number twenty six overall pick to the Seattle Storm in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Apr 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Serena Sundell poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected with the number twenty six overall pick to the Seattle Storm in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Former Kansas State basketball star Serena Sundell officially flaunted her Seattle Storm jersey in the team photoshoot on social media.

Wildcats fans hopped in the comments to show support to their former star point guard.

"As soon as my girl was drafted, Seattle got a new fan. EMAW," one fan tweeted.

Others just admired the former Wildcats' photos.

The Storm selected Sundell in the third round of the WNBA Draft with the No. 26 overall pick. She led the country in assists (7.3) last season, recording career-highs in assists, points, and blocks. Her star season elevated the Wildcats to their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2002. The team fell short against USC but boasted its best season in over two decades. Sundell boosted her draft stock, headlining Kansas State aside school legend Ayoka Lee.

Sundell joins her brother, Seahawks center Jalen Sundell, in the Seattle sports realm.

"I'm just excited and full of gratitude," Sundell said to ESPN's Holly Rowe after being selected. "I'm excited to be on this big stage and for the opportunity that's about to come."

She joins a Storm team that finished third in the Western Conference last season before being eliminated by the Las Vegas Aces in the first round.

