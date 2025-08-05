Seattle Storm WNBA Finals Odds Jump After Brittney Sykes Trade With Mystics
The Seattle Storm made a major win-now move on Tuesday afternoon, as they traded a first-round pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft to the Washington Mystics for All-Star guard Brittney Sykes.
Sykes, 31, is in the midst of arguably the best season of her career, as she's averaging 15.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 37.9 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from 3.
The veteran guard had been tasked with leading a young Washington team, but now she'll get a chance to team up with Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike as the Storm look to make a title run in the 2025 season.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook appear to be fans of the move, as the Storm moved from +2200 to +2000 to win the Finals after the trade. Seattle is now tied in the WNBA Finals odds with the Las Vegas Aces (also +2000), who are behind them in the standings entering Tuesday's action.
Seattle is currently the No. 6 seed in the W with a 16-13 record, but it is within striking distance of the No. 2 seed, sitting just 2.5 games back of the New York Liberty. The addition of Sykes should help the Storm make up for the loss of Jewell Loyd (traded in a three-team deal in the offseason) on the offensive end.
While Seattle ranks second in the W in defensive rating, it is just ninth in offensive rating and seventh in effective field goal percentage this season.
It'll be interesting to see how the Storm use Sykes in their offense as they look to maximize the playoff window they have with Diggins and Ogwumike still in their respective primes. Seattle will take on the No. 1-seeded Minnesota Lynx, who are without MVP favorite Napheesa Collier, on Tuesday night.
