NFL Draft Analyst Pegs Will Howard As Perfect Match With Pittsburgh Steelers
Many analysts have mixed reactions to the Pittsburgh Steelers selecting quarterback Will Howard in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.
Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah is one of those in favor of it. Jeremiah says Howard on the Steelers was a good long-term option and addressed the team's immediate needs.
"That's a good opportunity for him," Jeremiah said on The Rich Eisen Show Tuesday. "We'll see what happens if Aaron Rodgers comes aboard and what have you with that whole situation. But I don't think you'd say [Rodgers or Mason Rudolph] is gonna be the quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers two to three years from now. So there's tremendous opportunity for him. I know he's probably disappointed that he didn't go much higher than that, but that would've been the team I would've chosen for him in terms of where he fit best."
Howard is excited to be in Pittsburgh, joining coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to try to build on their offensive display last season.
"I feel like the Steelers are an organization that I’ve had a lot of respect for a lot of years," Howard said on his conference call after getting selected. "Coming into this process, I was honestly hoping the Steelers would take me just because I felt like it was a great situation.”
MORE K-STATE NEWS
Michigan Fans Return To Trolling Former Kansas State's Will Howard After Going To Steelers
NFL Draft Analyst Loves Tampa Bay Adding Former K-State's Jacob Parrish
Coleman Hawkins Supports Ex-Illinois Teammate Brandin Podziemski In Warriors Victory
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.