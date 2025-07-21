Kstate

Kansas State Brings Back Key Rotation Player From Transfer Portal

Jayden Armant

Feb 23, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Jerome Tang yells at his team during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Kansas State men's basketball picked up another huge offseason win.

Junior guard C.J. Jones entered the transfer portal after the season ended, but it back with the Wildcats for next season.

"CJ Jones has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal and will return to Kansas State next season," 785Sports tweeted.

Jones averaged 5.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists last season, shooting 40.7 percent from the field. He started in nine games but primarily served as a rotation player. Jones was knocked out of the primary lineup for Dug McDaniel after his zero-point performance against St. John's.

With Kansas State boasting players such as PJ Haggerty, Abdi Bashir Jr., and Nate Johnson in the starting lineup, Jones should be a solid veteran player to lead the second unit.

Jayden Armant
