Kansas State Brings Back Key Rotation Player From Transfer Portal
Kansas State men's basketball picked up another huge offseason win.
Junior guard C.J. Jones entered the transfer portal after the season ended, but it back with the Wildcats for next season.
"CJ Jones has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal and will return to Kansas State next season," 785Sports tweeted.
Jones averaged 5.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists last season, shooting 40.7 percent from the field. He started in nine games but primarily served as a rotation player. Jones was knocked out of the primary lineup for Dug McDaniel after his zero-point performance against St. John's.
With Kansas State boasting players such as PJ Haggerty, Abdi Bashir Jr., and Nate Johnson in the starting lineup, Jones should be a solid veteran player to lead the second unit.
K-STATE FOOTBALL GETS ANOTHER HUGE PROJECTION FROM ESPN
ESPN might be Kansas State fans' biggest hub for the season.
They've received a lot of offseason hype, and the major outlet just gave them another reason to look forward to football in 2025. They awarded the Wildcats a conference-best 22.2 percent chance of making the postseason, another significant boost toward their aspirations of competing among the nation's best.
They were more than six percentage points higher than Arizona State, which owned the fourth seed last postseason and is the co-favorite to place atop the Big 12 in 2025. But it's looking like the Wildcats' conference to lose at this point. The veteran receiver depth and offensive development have projected Kansas State as a potential top-10 offense this season.
