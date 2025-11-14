UConn vs. BYU Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Saturday, Nov. 15
One of the biggest college basketball games in November is set to take place this Saturday when No. 3 UConn takes on No. 7 BYU. Someone's "0" has gotta go, as both teams enter the game undefeated at 3-0.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this marquee matchup at the Hall of Fame Series in Boston.
UConn vs. BYU Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- UConn -3.5 (-110)
- BYU +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- UConn +150
- BYU -180
Total
- OVER 154.5 (-110)
- UNDER 154.5 (-110)
UConn vs. BYU How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 15
- Game Time: 7:00 pm ET
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- UConn Record: 3-0
- BYU Record: 3-0
UConn vs. BYU Betting Trends
- UConn is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games
- The UNDER is 8-2 in UConn's alst 10 games
- BYU is 11-5 ATS in its last 16 games
- The OVER is 12-6 in BYU's last 18 games
- The OVER is 8-2 in BYU's last 10 games vs. Big East opponents
- BYU is 17-1 in its last 18 games played in November
UConn vs. BYU Key Player to Watch
- AJ Dybantsa, F - BYU Cougars
AJ Dybantsa, the top prospect in the country, has been off to a hot start to his college basketball career. He has averaged 18.7 points, 7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists through his first three games with BYU. He is the No. 1 player to watch anytime BYU takes the floor, as we get a sneak peek of a future NBA star.
UConn vs. BYU Prediction and Pick
BYU may have the bigger star power in AJ Dybantsa, but UConn is one of the best-built rosters in the country, and the Huskies have one of the best coaches in the game in Dan Hurley. If anyone is going to have the ability to draw up a scheme to shut down BYU's best players, it's Hurley.
KenPom has UConn ranked as the No. 7 team in the country, while BYU comes in at 18th. The Cougars have the hype surrounding them, but UConn is too good on both sides of the floor and will be able to take advantage of a bad BYU defense. I'll back the Huskies as favorites.
Pick: UConn -3.5 (-110) via DraftKings
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!