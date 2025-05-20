Kansas State In The Running For All-American Defensive Back From Texas
The Kansas State Wildcats are in the running for one of the top defensive back prospects in the country. Three-star cornerback S'Vioarean Martin recently announced his list of finalists. They are Texas Tech, Houston and Kansas State. His announcement date is June 19.
Martin is rated as the nation's No. 37 cornerback. He is set to enter his final season at Palestine (Texas) High School. He was recently selected to play in the Navy All-American Game, which features some of the country's top players.
The Wildcats have four recruits for the 2026 class, with the latest being Colorado offensive lineman Oliver Miller. The others are three-star interior offensive lineman Lamarcus Barber from Mill Valley High School in Kansas. Linebacker Dejon Ackerson and cornerback Brandon Ford, both three-stars, are also in the class.
TANG GETS NEW COMMITMENT
Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang continues to show his recruiting prowess.
On Monday, he got another commitment from a big-time prospect. Junior-college big man Stephen Osei announced his decision to join the Wildcats program.
The 6-foot-10 Osei played last season at Casper College in Wyoming, averaging 11 points and seven rebounds. He shot 63 percent from the field. He reportedly plans to redshirt this season in Manhattan.
WOMEN'S HOOPS GETS RANKING
The women's college basketball landscape saw a lot of shuffling through the transfer portal this offseason. On 3 Sports, Talia Goodman has been at the center of women's basketball transfer portal reporting this offseason. Goodman released her way-too-early top 25 on Monday morning.
The Kansas State Wildcats landed at No. 23
Linkon Cure gets fans excited for the season