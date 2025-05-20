K-State's Brian Lepak Makes Big Move On Recruiting Trail In New Role
Brian Lepak is already making moves on the recruiting trail. The first-year offensive line coach received a commitment from Oliver Miller, a three-star (247 Sports) interior offensive lineman. Miller announced his commitment on his X page.
Miller had received offers from 10 schools, including Minnesota and Purdue. Miller committed to Kansas State before his official visits with the Golden Gophers and the Boilermakers. Lepak worked hard to secure Miller, using an in-home visit to push the Wildcats over the edge.
Kansas State offered Miller on April 15, becoming the eighth team (second from Power Four) to offer him. Miller is rated as the No. 19 player in Colorado by 247 Sports, but his rating could change throughout his senior season at Colorado high school football powerhouse Cherry Creek.
Miller is listed as an interior offensive lineman, but he could move to tackle if needed.
Miller's commitment added a fourth player to K-State's class of 2026. He is the second offensive lineman to commit, joining three-star interior offensive lineman Lamarcus Barber from Mill Valley High School in Kansas. Linebacker Dejon Ackerson and cornerback Brandon Ford, both three-stars, are alsoin the class.
Lepak is also pursuing three-star tackle Tripp Skewes, who is from Colorado as well and has an official visit scheduled for June 20.
